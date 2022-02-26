Two weeks after former head coach Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement, Georgia softball announced that Tony Baldwin, former assistant under Harris-Champer, would fill the head coach vacancy for the team.
Baldwin has now led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record overall. After Georgia’s 18-0 win on Feb. 25 and 5-2 win on Feb. 26 against Bryant University, they are on a seven-game win streak. According to the NCAA website, the Bulldogs currently sit at No. 13 in the softball rankings.
Baldwin’s first game as head coach ended with a 6-7 loss against UCF on Feb. 10 at the CFX Classic in Orlando, Florida.
In the assistant coach and head coach positions, Baldwin has learned how to deal with a loss.
“I learned a long time ago in this business that the high of the wins never offset the lows of the losses,” said Baldwin. “It's not that much different. But I will say that I could probably get a little bit better at sleeping after a loss as a head coach, it's not that easy.”
As far as any challenges that Baldwin has had to face after making the transition from assistant coach to head coach, the only challenge is striving everyday to get his team to play their best.
“I just try and think every day of things I learned from Lu and some of the other coaches that I've been around over the years and try and pass that on to our team,” Baldwin said. “I try to be the best version of myself so that I can help our team be the best version of itself.”
His last official head coaching position was in 1999 when he coached the Decatur Blues of the Central Illinois Collegiate League, a summer collegiate baseball league that was formed in 1963 and had its final season in 2008.
After the games yesterday, he felt that he’s a lot smarter now than he was back when he was a 26-year-old head coach.
“I look back and think, ‘Man, what a dummy you were back then,’” Baldwin said. “I'm probably gonna say the same thing 10 years from now about me as a head coach today. So I just try to do the best I can [and] use the experiences that I've gained. At the end of the day, my job is to provide what our team needs.”
Baldwin's leadership has had a significant impact on the team. According to sophomore Britton Rogers, every game the team’s defense, hitting and pitching gets better.
“I think that coach Baldwin has done an exceptional job,” said Rogers. “He shows some tough love to us. He's real with us. And we just know deep down that he always wants the best for us. [Its] nice to know that I can walk into his office and have realistic conversations about getting better. He just wants us to go out there and compete and have fun.”