A two-home run day for junior Lacey Fincher pushed Georgia softball to an 8-3 win over Kennesaw State at Jack Turner Stadium.
The 19th-ranked Bulldogs move to 6-2 on the season as they head to Atlanta for a three-game road trip against Georgia State, Miami (Ohio) and Georgia Tech.
Fincher’s monster game is the third two-home run game of her career. She hit 2-for-2 on the day with three RBI’s to help spark Georgia’s offense to start the weekend. Her work in practice is starting to pay off big time when it counts.
"I've been working just middle-middle, seeing the pitch, seeing my pitch,” Fincher said. “And this year, I've been trying to not take many strikes and just work my process. I think that process has been working well for me this year so far."
Mary Wilson Avant started the game on the mound for the Bulldogs. She pitched four innings and tallied five strikeouts along the way.
The Bulldogs came out firing in the first inning quickly loading the bases. Three straight walks led to three runs for Georgia in the first frame.
Fincher and senior Mackenzie Puckett both hit home runs in the second inning to push the Bulldogs to a five-run lead. The last time the Bulldogs hit back-to-back home runs was against Eastern Illinois in 2020.
“I think Puckett and I have the same mentality and the same process,” Fincher said. “For me, it's just that I have to stay within myself. A lot of people get sped up and think they have to hit a home run too, but my mentality was just base hit and then see what they throw me."
Kennesaw State finally got on the board in the third inning with an RBI groundout. Georgia responded immediately as freshman Sydney Chambley hit an RBI double. A single by Jessica Morgan scored Chambley to make the score 7-1.
Fincher’s second home run came in the fourth inning pushing Georgia to eight runs on the day.
Great relief pitching from freshman Madison Kerpics helped the Bulldogs close out the game with a final score of 8-3. Georgia hopes to use the win for momentum as they travel to Atlanta this weekend.
"I think we're going to take our win today and just continue to learn from it. We're just seeing as a team how we mesh together a lot better. We're going to take that and try to do the same thing this weekend,” Puckett said.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Friday as they take on Georgia State in Atlanta at noon.