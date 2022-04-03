The Georgia softball team defeated the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-3 in Saturday’s conference matchup. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak against Alabama that dated back to April of 2018.
The game was highlighted by sophomore Madison Kerpics, who went a complete seven innings with six strikeouts while only allowing six hits and three runs against a strong Alabama lineup.
The Georgia pitcher has now pitched three complete games in three consecutive appearances in the circle where she has dominated all season with a 12-2 record.
“Madison [Kerpics] was outstanding and in control for seven innings,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “I thought Chelsea [Wilkinson] and JT [D’Amico] had a really good game plan and made some really good adjustments as the game went along.”
The Bulldogs offense also shined with eight hits, two from junior Jaiden Fields and one huge two-run home run from junior Sydney Kuma that ultimately won the game for Georgia.
Georgia’s lineup was silenced through the first three innings of the game. Montana Fouts retired the Bulldogs in order through the first nine batters but was smacked with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
After a Fields single that gave Georgia its first hit of the game and a walk by junior Sara Mosley, senior Lacey Fincher lined a double to the left-center, scoring Fields and Mosley. Sophomore Aniyah Black later drove in Fincher on a two-out single that made the score 3-0.
The Tide responded in the bottom of the inning after Ally Shipman hit a solo shot to make the score 3-1.
An inning later, Alabama loaded the bases with two outs but Kerpics shut the inning down and walked back to the dugout with the same two-run lead.
In the top of the sixth, Kuma homered to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-1. Kuma's eighth home run of the season seemed to be the final blow to defeat the Tide but a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the inning kept Alabama alive.
Kerpics finally closed the door in the bottom of the seventh to take game one of the three game series.
“I'm really proud of our team,” Baldwin said. “I thought we were competitive and stayed present the entire game … now we need to recover and get ready to go again tomorrow.”
Georgia and Alabama will face off in game two of the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on SEC Network.