Georgia softball’s nearly 11-month hiatus at Jack Turner Stadium is set to come to an end Friday as the Bulldogs begin their season against South Alabama, but not without a few familiar faces.
Graduate students Mary Wilson Avant and Alley Cutting both decided to return to the circle this year after having their senior seasons cut short in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both played significant roles on last year’s team, accounting for a combined 112.2 innings, 159 strikeouts and 16 wins in the Bulldogs’ shortened, 28-game season.
“At the end of the year last year, I was kind of just dumb-founded thinking that I had played my last game as a collegiate athlete,” Cutting said. “When I had the opportunity to come back, it was a no-brainer. Even with the ailments of my body, I was like ‘I’m coming back, I’m giving it my all, I’m not done yet,’ so that was my process working through it.”
For Avant, her return to Georgia was never in doubt, yet she still sees a unique opportunity for growth within the team.
“I had already had plans to come back to the University of Georgia to get my master’s in marketing research. I knew I was going to be attending school here, so I definitely wanted to finish what I started,” Avant said.
Being the only two graduate students on the 2021 squad, Avant and Cutting are among the most experienced on a team that will feature 10 freshmen.
Avant’s collegiate career alone spans four previous seasons and is accompanied by a trip to the Women’s College World Series.
“I’ve been a part of the worst season in UGA softball history and one of the best seasons in UGA softball history,” Avant said. “So I feel like I have a lot of experience just in the highs and lows, and kind of keeping a steady, even keel. That’s something that I think I can bring and help lead by.”
Like much of the world, the effects of COVID-19 did not spare the Bulldogs, and this season will pose unique challenges for players to stay healthy and perform.
Whether it be altered offseason workouts, practice structures or the general unpredictability of playing a Division I sport amid a pandemic, adaptability remains key.
“Last year was an anomaly and was something that had never happened before in my coaching career,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “Looking back through it all, I’m most proud of their resilience and their ability to handle change because when you can handle change, you can handle life.”
Despite adversity, players and coaches are optimistic about this team’s chances to build off of a dominant 2020 campaign where the Bulldogs only lost one home game.
“I definitely think that this year we have an amazing chance to go far,” Cutting said. “Our team chemistry is really good, I think we have a great offense and our coaching staff is amazing.”