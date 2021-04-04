Georgia softball struggled from inside the circle Sunday afternoon to give up the second game in the series 17-1 against fifth-ranked Florida at Jack Turner Stadium.
This loss ties the series and brings Georgia’s record to 23-6 overall and 4-4 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs rotated through six pitchers throughout the five innings of the game due to them failing to find the strike zone. With graduate pitcher Mary Wilson Avant sitting out after her dominant performance in Game 1, Georgia’s pitchers ended with 13 walks, 12 hits allowed and only one strikeout.
Georgia’s solo run came in the third inning with an RBI from sophomore Sydney Kuma. Her single to right-center field brought home freshman Payden Bordeau, who doubled to left field to get on base prior to Kuma.
Florida’s Natalie Lugo held Georgia from making any other offensive plays with four strikeouts, three hits and no walks. Lugo threw 65 pitches compared to 188 from Georgia’s pitchers collectively.
The Gators took an early lead in the first inning with junior Charla Echols’ two-run home run to center field. Sophomore Julia Cottrill followed in the lineup with another home run to put them up 3-0. Two more RBIs gave the Gators a five-run lead after the second inning.
Florida solidified the win after eight walks and two hits kept the bases loaded at the top of the third inning. Doubles from junior Cheyenne Lindsey and freshman Avery Goelz and a sacrifice fly by senior Hannah Adams put Florida atop 13-0. Four more runs in the fifth inning put the final stamp on the game.
The Bulldogs and Gators will play Game 3 Monday night at 7 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium.