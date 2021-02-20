Offensive struggles lead to Georgia’s second loss of the season against Longwood on Saturday afternoon. The 3-2 final score comes in the first of two Saturday games and brings the Bulldogs record to 3-2 on the season.
Georgia finished with four hits as the bats struggled to get going early. Sophomore Sydney Kuma kept her hot streak alive with two hits in four at bats while junior Savana Sikes and senior Mackenzie Puckett also added to the hit total.
Lauren Mathis started on the mound for Georgia and pitched six complete innings. Outside of a shaky third inning, Mathis struck out six batters and held the Lancers to just three runs on three hits.
Both teams started slow from the plate with neither team scoring until the third inning. Longwood struck first in the top of the third after two walks put runners in scoring position. A well-placed bunt led to the first run of the game. Mathis was able to get out of the jam only allowing one more run in during the third.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom half of the third, the Bulldogs responded with some offense of their own. Jayda Kearney started the inning off with a walk before stealing second and taking third on an error. Second baseman Sydney Kuma took advantage of the great baserunning with her first hit of the game putting the Bulldogs on the board.
Batting struggles continued for Georgia until the bottom of the seventh. Down 3-1, senior Mackenzie Puckett stepped to the plate and rocked a fastball towards right-centerfield. The ball carried out of the stadium for a home run giving Georgia a bit of hope. The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and lost by a final score of 3-2.
Georgia will take on Kent State later on Saturday. The game is set to start at 2 p.m.