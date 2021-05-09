After falling to Mississippi State 4-2 on Saturday, Georgia softball suffered another defeat against Mississippi State 4-3 Sunday in the last game of the regular season at Nusz Park in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia ends the regular season on a six-game losing streak.
Senior Lauren Mathis started in the circle for the Bulldogs, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Mississippi State scored its first run of the game on an RBI single from Montana Davidson.
Georgia tied the game in the second inning when junior Lacey Fincher hit a home run to right-center field to make the score 1-1. It was Fincher’s 13th home run of the season.
Mississippi State took a three-run lead in the bottom of the third inning off two errors and a sacrifice fly. Mathis walked the next batter she faced and was replaced by graduate Mary Wilson Avant.
Avant struck out two Mississippi State batters to keep the score 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Georgia cut Mississippi State’s lead to one run in the top of the fourth inning. Fincher was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and sophomore Sara Mosley hit a two-run home run to make the score 4-3.
Georgia had opportunities to tie the game in the late innings, but left a combined five runners on base across the final three innings to drop the final game of the regular season.
Georgia will be back in action in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the 2021 SEC Tournament between the Bulldogs and No. 6 Kentucky on May 12 at 7:30 p.m.