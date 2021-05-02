Georgia softball lost its final home game of the regular season against Alabama Sunday afternoon 6-3. The defeat was the Bulldogs’ third consecutive loss and secured the series sweep for Alabama.
Freshman Payden Bordeau scored Georgia’s first runs of the game in the fifth inning with a two-run home run to center field scoring Ellie Armistead. The home run marked Bordeau’s third home run of the season.
“My mindset was to go up there and slow everything down,” Bordeau said. “Obviously, defense was not on my side this weekend. I didn’t try to let that affect my at-bat and to get something done to help the team out.”
In the circle, freshman Britton Rogers pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs. Freshman Madison Kerpics entered the circle for 1 ⅓ inning before graduate Alley Cutting finished the game for the Bulldogs in the seventh inning.
“I thought Britton Rogers had a great start and gave us an opportunity to get that game today,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer.
Alabama scored its first run of the game in the third inning before scoring two more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.
Armistead earned the first hit of the game for Georgia in the fifth inning before Bordeau hit a home run to cut the lead to 3-2.
“I’m really proud of Ellie for breaking up the no-hitter and Payden to hit a two-run bomb to get us on the board,” Harris-Champer said.
Alabama pulled away with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Kerpics hit one batter and walked another to bring in the first two runs of the inning. Cutting came into relief and walked the first batter she faced to bring in the third run.
We need to get together, we need to limit the free passes and get out there and continue to be gritty and fight for what we want,” Harris-Champer said.
With the bases loaded for the Bulldogs in the sixth inning and no outs, sophomore Sara Mosley hit into a double play and scored junior Savana Sikes to make it 6-3.
The Bulldogs will be back in action in Starkville, Mississippi to compete in the final series of the regular season. The first pitch is scheduled for May 7 at 6 p.m. against Mississippi State.
“We’re going to fight a little bit harder, see what we did this weekend and build off from there, play for one another and try to get stronger,” Bordeau said.