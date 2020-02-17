Two-time American Conference pitcher of the year Georgina Corrick virtually defeated the Georgia softball team on her own as she threw a complete game shutout and hit the game-winning home run in the University of South Florida’s 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs offense was uncharacteristically quiet throughout the game. They didn’t record a hit until the third inning when freshman Sara Mosley hit a double to the left center field wall. Georgia would go on to have only two more hits the rest of the day, none of which came with runners in scoring position.
Mary Wilson Avant played her part from the pitcher’s circle, racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts and holding USF to just three hits on the day in a complete game effort, her second of the season.
One timely swing of the bat was all it took for USF though. After six scoreless innings, a leadoff walk and a home run gave the Bulls a two-run advantage in the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs had no answer in the bottom half, and went on to receive their third consecutive loss.
The loss brought the Bulldogs to 2-3 in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational and 8-3 on the season. Georgia will head back from Clearwater to cooler temperatures in Athens as it prepares to take on Samford on Wednesday evening at Jack Turner Stadium.
