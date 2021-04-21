Georgia softball faced top-ranked Oklahoma in a doubleheader at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs walked away with a victory in the first game after going into extra innings but lost the second game 12-3.
“The way we competed in the first game was outstanding,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “They just came out and gave everything they had. I’m just proud of the team for just getting out there and playing the game.”
Oklahoma scored five runs in the first inning off Alley Cutting who started in the circle for the Bulldogs. Senior Lauren Mathis replaced Cutting in the first inning and left one runner on base after striking out the next two hitters.
The Sooners scored three more runs in the top of the second inning off Mathis to take an 8-0 lead. Two of the runs came from bases-loaded walks and the other from an RBI single to left field. Mathis was replaced by freshman Madison Kerpics who struck out the next two batters she faced and left the bases loaded.
For the third consecutive inning, Oklahoma scored to take a 12-0 lead in the top of the third. Kerpics was replaced by freshman Britton Rogers with the bases loaded and nobody out to start the inning. A walk, two hits and an error brought in three runs to add onto Oklahoma’s lead.
Georgia’s offense was shut out until the bottom of the fifth inning when sophomore Sydney Kuma hit her second home run of the day. Kuma’s home run brought in Ellie Armistead and Savana Sikes to make it 12-3 with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
“Toward the end for my second home run, I was just really trying to work a deeper window, although they were bringing a new girl in, but I wasn’t going to let my team go down with no runs on the board,” Kuma said.
Kuma’s home run was all the Bulldogs’ offense could produce before losing in five innings due to mercy rule.
Georgia will return to conference play when it travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, to play a three-game series against the Volunteers starting Friday at 6 p.m.
“Just to continue to be gritty. You got to get out there and find a way [and] know that we can, and we will, and we are in it together,” Harris-Champer said.