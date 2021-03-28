The Georgia softball team lost to Ole Miss 3-2 in the series finale Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi. The loss moves Georgia’s record to 22-5 overall and 3-3 in conference play and gives the Bulldogs their first series loss of the season.
Freshman pitcher Britton Rogers made her SEC debut in the circle, allowing three runs on two hits to open the game. Graduate student Mary Wilson Avant took over in the circle in the bottom of the second allowing no runs, two hits and 11 strikeouts.
Freshman Ellie Armistead put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with a hit to left center field, knocking in freshman Payden Bordeau. Armistead scored Georgia’s other run on the day in the top of the seventh with her third home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.
Georgia ended the day leading in hits with six compared to Ole Miss’ four, but the Bulldogs could not come back from the Rebels’ early scoring.
Ole Miss earned the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning with senior Abby Latham hitting a sacrifice fly ball to center field to score freshman Blaise Biringer. Georgia stranded one Ole Miss runner on base and trailed 1-0 heading into the second inning.
To start the second inning, Ole Miss got the first two hitters on base with Senior Sydney Gutierrez hitting a single and Rogers walking the next hitter. That marked the end of the day for Rogers in the circle. Senior Lauren Mathis took over in the circle but was pulled after she walked the first batter she faced and hit the next. The hit batter brought in Ole Miss’ second run of the game.
Avant replaced Mathis in the bottom of the second, but a passed ball gave Ole Miss its third run of the game to take a 3-0 lead. Georgia’s late offensive push was not enough as the Bulldogs lost the conference series.
Georgia will be back in action Wednesday at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs will host Furman with the first pitch set to take place at 6 p.m.