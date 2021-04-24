No. 21 Georgia softball lost to No. 17 Tennessee 3-1 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday in Game 1 of the weekend SEC series.
The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Tennessee plated two runners. The runs in the fifth came from an Ally Shipman RBI triple and an RBI double from Ashley Morgan. Morgan also had the Volunteers’ lone home run of the night in the bottom of the second.
Freshman Ellie Armistead flashed a diving catch to earn the second out of the bottom of the fifth inning to help the Bulldogs get out of the two-run inning.
Starting Georgia pitcher, Mary Wilson Avant, allowed three runs on five hits in her sixth loss this season. Despite Avant striking out six Volunteers, she allowed four walks which played a big factor in the Volunteers’ victory.
Back-to-back singles and a stolen base allowed the Bulldogs to strike first. Junior Savana Sikes scored on a pass ball in the top of the first. Sophomores Sydney Kuma and Sara Mosley were stranded in scoring position to retire the side.
Freshman Jayda Kearney recorded a leadoff single in the top of the second, but was left stranded after the Bulldogs went three up, three down after the hit.
Five Bulldogs recorded hits in the loss, including a single from pinch hitter CJ Landrum.
With Georgia down 3-1, it had one last opportunity to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Kearney was on first and Armistead was brought to the plate to hit for the tying run but popped up to Tennessee's pitcher to end the game.
Georgia will face Tennessee in Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m.