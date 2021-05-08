Georgia softball lost the second game of its series against Mississippi State 4-2 to lose the series and was the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive defeat.
Freshman Jayda Kearney put Georgia on the scoreboard first with a homerun to center field in the top of the second, marking her fifth homerun of her freshman season. Junior Savana Sikes hit a sacrifice fly to left field later in the inning, bringing in freshman Sydney Chambley home and gave Georgia a 2-0 in the second inning.
Graduate Mary Wilson Avant walked in Mississippi State’s first run of the game in the bottom of the second to cut Georgia’s lead to 2-1.
Mississippi tied the game in the bottom of the third inning after Montana Davidson hit a solo home run to make the score 2-2. Neither team scored in the third inning but Mississippi State pulled ahead in the bottom of the fourth.
Avant walked the first hitter in the bottom of the fourth inning and hit the next batter to put runners on first and second with nobody out for Mississippi State. A sacrifice bunt from Jackie McKenna advanced the runners to second and third with one out.
Georgia got the second out at home, keeping the game tied 2-2 and one out away from getting out of the inning. The next batter, Chloe Malau'ulu, hit a two-RBI double down the right field line to give Mississippi State a 4-2 lead.
Avant kept Mississippi State scoreless in the fifth before being replaced by senior Lauren Mathis in the top of the sixth inning. Avant threw five innings and allowed four runs off five walks and threw one strikeout.
In her lone inning of work, Mathis kept Mississippi State scoreless despite a bases-loaded jam to keep the score 4-2 heading into the seventh inning.
Freshman Ellie Armistead singled with one out and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but Georgia’s offense could not bring her home and dropped the second game of the series 4-2. Game 3 of the series is set to be played Sunday at 2 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi.