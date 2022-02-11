Georgia played UCF in the first game of the CFX Classic in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 10. The Bulldogs lost to the Knights 7-6 in the eighth inning.
The Bulldogs were scoreless through the first two innings, but sophomore Sydney Chambley, who had seven putouts and two runs, gave the team its first hit, RBI and home run of the season in the third inning, giving Georgia a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the third.
UCF consistently scored in the second, third and fourth innings. Both UGA and UCF were close throughout the first few innings, but UCF pulled ahead in the second inning with four runs. After three runs, Georgia brought in sophomore Madison Kerpics to pitch.
Georgia answered UCF’s four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Redshirt junior Jaiden Fields hit a two-run home run over left field to allow Georgia to trail by just one. Fields and Chambley each had two-run home runs in the game.
After tying the game 6-6 in the top of the fifth on a fair ball from junior infielder Sara Mosley, the team went scoreless for the next two innings. However, Georgia's defense sent UCF into the seventh inning scoreless in the sixth inning with a double play.
Neither team came out on top in the seventh inning and the game was sent into extra innings with the teams tied 6-6. As the two teams continued to battle for the win, at the top of the eighth inning, senior Savana Sikes slid into UCF infielder Justene Molina as she was throwing- resulting in runner interference on UGA and a double play for UCF.
“Tonight, the outcome didn’t go our way, but there [were] a lot of good things,” said head coach Tony Baldwin.
Baldwin became Georgia’s head coach after Lu Harris-Champer retired after 21 seasons with the Bulldogs. Before his time as head coach, Baldwin was an assistant coach under Harris-Champer.
Despite the fact that a loss in Baldwin's first game as a head coach isn't what the team and coaching staff wanted, he still praises his team for playing such an outstanding game and staying in the game regardless of the circumstances.
“I thought defensively, we kept ourselves in the game, we made some unbelievable plays,” said Baldwin. “Double plays, throwing runners out, really proud of the defense. I thought we did a good job of answering back.”
Georgia continues tournament play tomorrow against Longwood at 1:30 p.m. and Minnesota at 4 p.m. and on Saturday they will face off against Fresno State at 9 a.m. and Minnesota at 11:30 a.m. To finish the CFX Classic they will compete against Longwood for the second time at 12 p.m. on Sunday.