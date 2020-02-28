The Georgia softball team defeated Eastern Illinois and Boston College on Friday in its first two games of the Bulldog Classic at Jack Turner Stadium.
It didn’t take long for senior pitcher Mary Wilson Avant to settle in during Georgia’s game against Eastern Illinois. A leadoff single and subsequent throwing error allowed the first two batters to reach base safely, but Avant retired the next three she faced to get herself out of the early jam.
Avant continued to keep the Panthers at bay all afternoon, recording a career-high fifteen strikeouts and allowing only two hits in the complete-game shutout effort.
“Today [Mary Wilson’s] stuff was just nasty,” catcher Mahlena O’Neal said. “Her drop balls were dropping a lot and she was hitting her locations.”
The Bulldogs’ offense continued their season’s theme of having one big inning per game. They scored their only four runs of the contest in the home half of the third. Sara Mosley and Lacey Fincher had back-to-back home runs, which turned out to be all the Bulldogs would need.
The box score implies that the Bulldogs’ offense was quiet all game save the third inning, but that wasn’t exactly the case. They struck out only once out of 25 at-bats and were constantly making solid contact, even in their shorter innings.
The Bulldogs went on to defeat Eastern Illinois 4-0 as they went into their second game of the evening against Boston College.
Georgia earned an early lead by scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. Boston College was quick to respond, as Georgia’s Lauren Mathis allowed two walks to lead off the top of the second. The Bulldogs opted to pull Mathis because she wasn’t delivering what they needed in that situation, according to assistant coach Rachele Fico.
Alley Cutting relieved Mathis and kept the shutout alive through her five-inning performance.
The Bulldogs didn’t score more than two runs in a single inning against Boston College, but instead spread their six runs over four innings thanks to RBIs from Ciara Bryan, Sydney Kuma, and Mosley, who had four on the day.
Freshman Laura Bishop would come in to pitch in the seventh but didn’t fare as well as Cutting. Four walks and a hit gave Boston College its first and only two runs of the day, and Mathis re-entered the game to finish the game for the Bulldogs.
One pitch was all it took for Mathis, as a double play on a line drive put an end to Boston College’s rally and secured Georgia’s second win of the evening.
“I thought [Lauren] did a really good job of coming back in at the end and fixing her mindset,” Fico said.
The Bulldogs will face off against Boston College one more time on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in their third game of the weekend. Georgia will then play against Western Carolina at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.