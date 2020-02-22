Georgia softball played aggressively from the start by putting six runs on the board in the first inning against Central Michigan on Friday to begin the Georgia Classic at Jack Turner Stadium.
Ciara Bryan began the first inning by reaching first base after a dropped third strike and then later in the inning recorded a two-out single to score the sixth run of the first. This would be the first of two times the Bulldogs batted around on the night.
Right-handed pitchers Alley Cutting and Amanda Ablan dominated from the circle as they combined to allow only one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts in the five-inning shutout effort.
The Bulldogs went on to defeat Central Michigan 8-0 on a walk-off double by junior Shelby Suplee in her first at-bat as a Bulldog.
“That was really cool, that was the opportunity I’ve worked really hard for, for three years,” Suplee said. “It was exciting being able to do that for my team.”
The second game proved to be more of a challenge for the Bulldogs, as they trailed No. 21 James Madison until the fifth inning.
Lauren Mathis started in the circle for Georgia and didn’t have her best stuff, giving up six runs in the first two innings on two walks, a grand slam, and a solo home run to center field.
Fortunately for Mathis, Georgia’s offense didn’t take its foot off the gas. In the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs responded by scoring five runs of their own on a three-run home run by Sara Mosley and a two-run blast by Ciara Bryan to place Georgia behind by a score of 6-5.
The Bulldogs played from behind for the majority of the game and they didn’t do themselves any favors on defense. Four errors over a two-inning span allowed four unearned runs to score for James Madison in the third and fourth innings.
“After we had a couple [of] errors I walked into the circle and I said look, we’ve been here before,” junior Lacey Fincher said. “We know how to play softball, we’ve been doing it for years now.”
Apparently this was just the spark the Bulldogs needed. They capitalized on James Madison’s mistakes in the bottom of the fourth in addition to a timely single by Lacey Fincher. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the inning to once again shorten their deficit to two.
In the fifth inning, Georgia obtained its first lead of the night and did so in dramatic fashion.
Similar to the fourth inning, James Madison recorded two quick outs, retiring two of the first three batters of the inning. The Bulldogs answered by reaching base with four walks, five singles and two doubles to give themselves not only the lead but the 19-11 run-rule victory.
Cutting was reassured by her offense all day, as she pitched three innings in the first game and three in the second.
“It’s the most amazing feeling in the world knowing that even if you go out there and have a few bumps along the road, your team has your back,” Cutting said. “It gives you confidence when you’re in the circle.”
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer praised her offense for their resilience throughout the evening.
“I can’t say enough about the kids for just coming in and getting it done offensively,” Harris-Champer said. “They were absolutely outstanding tonight.”
The win moves Georgia's overall record to 11-3 heading into Saturday's game against James Madison at 1 p.m.
