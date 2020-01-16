Georgia softball came in at No. 6 in the SEC’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday. The ranking put the Bulldogs immediately behind rival Florida and just ahead of Arkansas.
The SEC’s head coaches were allowed to give each team — except their own — any number of points between one and 12, and the Bulldogs earned 84 total points. In comparison, Alabama led the conference with 143 points, as well as 11 of the other 13 coaches’ votes for the No. 1 spot.
In 2019, the Bulldogs posted a winning percentage of 69% and attended their 18th consecutive NCAA tournament, where they were knocked out in a stiff first round of competition. The 2020 squad is returning a whopping 19 of 23 players, including 7 starting position players and 4 pitchers. This year’s roster consists of 15 upperclassmen, making for a well-seasoned lineup.
Georgia kicks off its 2020 campaign against North Alabama on Feb. 6, followed by the Red and Black Showcase Feb. 7-9. During the showcase they’ll face Howard, Kent State and UNC-Wilmington at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.
