Georgia softball fell 11-3 in Game 1 of the doubleheader Sunday afternoon against No. 10 Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.
The loss drops Georgia’s overall record to 24-8 and 4-6 in SEC play.
Kentucky finished Game 1 strong by earning six runs in the fifth inning to end the game early by run rule. The Wildcats went through their entire lineup, with nine of 10 batters reaching base in the final inning.
In the circle for Georgia, graduate pitcher Mary Wilson Avant was relieved by senior Lauren Mathis in the fifth inning. Avant was dealt the loss, her fourth this season, as she ended the game with three strikeouts and three walks.
Shortstop Ellie Armistead began the game efficiently on the field, contributing to three consecutive outs in the first inning. She later worked well with catcher Payden Bordeau to tag out two Wildcats stealing second base.
A two-run home run in the second inning from Renee Abernathy put Kentucky on the board first, followed by Lauren Johnson reaching base on a fielder’s choice.
Georgia responded in the third with a solo home run from freshman Sydney Kuma, but the victory was short-lived due to a Kentucky three-run home run from Erin Coffel to put the Wildcats up 5-1.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Bulldogs began to cut away at the lead in the fifth. Freshmen Sydney Chambley and Jayda Kearney hit consecutive singles, followed by a fielding error from Kentucky to allow Bordeau to get on first and fill the bases. Sacrifice flies from junior Savanna Sikes and Kuma cut Kentucky’s lead to two.
However, Georgia had no response to Kentucky’s offense. The first seven batters reached base with three coming home, resulting in Georgia’s pitcher change. Mathis struck out one batter before a couple of wild pitches advanced runners and gave Kentucky the go-ahead run for the win.
First pitch for Game 2 of the Sunday doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium.