Stellar pitching and powerful hitting propelled Georgia softball to a clean sweep in Atlanta on Saturday. With both wins, the Bulldogs improve to 8-2 on the season.
Georgia outscored Georgia State and Miami (Ohio) 16-1 on Saturday. Bulldog pitchers finished with 14 total strikeouts and zero earned runs to cap off the first road trip of the year.
Georgia 7, Georgia State 0
Senior Lauren Mathis got the start for Georgia in Game 1 of the doubleheader. She struck out three in four innings and allowed zero walks along the way. Alley Cutting pitched three innings in relief of Mathis, striking out three of her own on the way to a combined no-hitter.
It was the second combined no-hitter of Georgia’s season, as Mary Wilson Avant, Britton Rogers and Madison Kerpics combined for the first no-hitter in a 10-2 victory against Kent State on Feb. 19.
At the plate, Jessica Morgan led the way with three hits, a career game for her. Sydney Kuma hit two home runs on the day, her second game with two home runs this season.
The Bulldogs hopped in the driver's seat early with the first of Kuma’s home runs flying over the left-field wall.
Morgan and Kuma’s home runs in the second inning put Georgia ahead 5-0.
A Lacey Fincher two-run home run in the top of the fifth extended Georgia’s lead to seven, leading to the final score of 7-0.
Georgia 9, Miami (Ohio) 1
Georgia kept its momentum from Game 1, as the Bulldogs defeated Miami (Ohio) 9-1 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
Kerpics was given her first career start on the Bulldogs’ first road trip of the season. She pitched a gem, lasting five innings and allowing one run which was unearned. Kerpics struck out eight along the way to open the door for Georgia’s offense.
Senior Savana Sikes and sophomore Sarah Mosley led the way for the Bulldogs with two hits apiece.
Miami started the scoring in the first inning as a bobbled ball in center field plated a RedHawk in the top of the second inning. Georgia responded quickly to the one-run deficit with a two-RBI single from Morgan. Freshman Ellie Armistead tallied her first RBI to drive Morgan and Kuma followed with a home run putting the Bulldogs up 5-1 heading into the third.
A pair of wild pitches and an errant throw led to Georgia’s first run in the fourth inning as Kuma crossed the plate again. Sikes took the momentum and ran with it with her first home run of the season making the score 7-1. Mosley drove in senior CJ Landrum later in the inning for Georgia’s eighth run of the game.
Chambley hit a solo homer to right-center field, enacting the run rule to end the game in five innings with a final score of 9-1.
Georgia will be back in action Sunday as it takes on Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. to round out the weekend trip in Atlanta.