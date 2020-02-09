In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Georgia softball team defeated UNC Wilmington by a score of 10-2.
UNC Wilmington’s Janel Gamache opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Seahawks the early 2-0 lead.
Georgia’s Jacqui Switzer responded with an infield single to lead off the first inning, with freshman Sara Mosley following with a base hit of her own to bring Georgia within one.
Both Georgia and UNC Wilmington went scoreless throughout the second and third innings. The Bulldogs had three-straight batters — Mosley, Sydney Kuma and Jordan Doggett — reach base to begin the fourth inning.
Mosley reached base with a single to center field, followed by Kuma who laid down a bunt allowing Mosley to advance to second. Doggett also reached first base with a bunt, clearing the way for Kuma to advance to second and Mosley to third.
With the bases loaded, redshirt freshman Jaiden Fields rewarded the Bulldogs’ recent success by bringing in Mosley to tie the game up at 2-2. The Bulldogs’ Doggett and CJ Landrum scored the next two runs after a UNC Wilmington fielding error to give Georgia a 4-2 lead.
Later in the fourth inning, with Switzer and Milz on base, senior Ciara Bryan recorded her first home run of the season to extend Georgia’s lead to 7-2.
The Bulldogs retired all three Seahawks batters in the top of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Doggett and Landrum quickly reached base with two singles. Junior Mackenzie Puckett entered to pinch-hit for Mahlena O’Neal and ended the game with a three-run home run to give Georgia the 10-2 victory.
