Georgia softball will enter its Feb. 10 season opener this year with a new leader, as longtime head coach Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement back in June. This will be the first time in 21 years that Harris-Champer will not be in the dugout for Georgia.
Despite Harris-Champer’s departure, she continues to be on the minds of many around the program, including her successor.
“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think of something that I learned from her,” head coach Tony
Baldwin said. “She was the best teacher I’ve ever been around.”
Baldwin, a nine-year assistant on Harris-Champer’s staff, is now the man in charge of building on the foundation
Harris-Champer built in Athens. Georgia is coming off a remarkable run in her final season at the helm, where it beat No. 13 Duke and No. 4 Florida en route to a Women’s College World Series appearance in Oklahoma City.
Baldwin served as associate head coach from 2016-21. Georgia has slugged over .500 in five of the last seven seasons and hit 415 home runs in that span under Baldwin.
The keys to his success?
“Hugs, I give a lot of hugs,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin’s loving and joyful personality was something referenced by all of his players when asked about their first year head coach.
“He loves us and puts us first,” sophomore Sydney Chambley said. “We love to have him, we call him our ‘Papa T.’”
Baldwin also emphasized recruiting when discussing the value he brings to Georgia’s team.
Baldwin’s recruiting will be put to the test early in the season as he plans to rely on freshman Kylie Macy as part of a four-headed pitching rotation that also includes fifth-year Lauren Mathis and sophomores Madison Kerpics and Britton Rogers. Baldwin prioritizes the importance of having talented players over even his own coaching ability.
“At the end of the day, as Kirby Smart says, there’s nobody that can outcoach good recruiting,” said Baldwin.
Pitching will be a major emphasis for Georgia this year, as they will be looking to replace the production of pitchers Mary Wilson Avant and Alley Cutting. Avant and Cutting were the top two win leaders for Georgia last year, with 20 and six wins, respectively.
Avant’s fantastic postseason included back-to-back shutouts of No. 4 Florida, propelling Georgia to a WCWS appearance. Many Georgia players, including senior Lacey Fincher, are determined to return this season.
“I remember walking into the stadium and getting chills all over my body because of how amazing it was, and to see all the fans there, it was overwhelming,” Fincher said. “I would love to have that feeling one more time.”
In order for Georgia to secure another WCWS berth, Baldwin stressed that the Bulldogs must improve in SEC play where they finished 7-17 last year. Baldwin wants his team to be more consistent and resilient.
“Staying neutral, letting the highs be the highs and the lows being the lows,” Chambley said is a mindset the team has bought into.
Fincher also said the team needs to be more intentional and disciplined on and off the field in order to carry over its momentum from last year. Fincher emphasized the team is more measured with what they say and do and what reps they take.
She also said they are more disciplined offensively at the plate, working to improve on the mental aspects of hitting, such as adjusting to different counts and having better situational awareness at the plate.
Another factor that may help this year’s team reach its goals is the significant number of returning players. After COVID-19 disrupted the way practices were held last year, Chambley noted that it was crucial that this year’s team got a normal fall together to help them build off of the chemistry they cultivated during the spring.
In the end, Baldwin is focused on helping his team win as many games as possible.
“Win a few more games,” said Baldwin when asked what the biggest area of improvement was for Georgia heading into the 2022 season.
Baldwin also went on to say, “Our good was good enough to beat anybody.” With consistency and neutrality, Baldwin fully expects Georgia to maintain the standard set last season and return to Oklahoma City.