This season, Georgia softball loses two four-year players: pitcher Kylie Bass and infielder Alyssa DiCarlo, who was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bandits in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch Draft.
The Bulldogs now look to fill those holes as a team with high expectations heading into the 2020 campaign.
“They were tremendous players and we definitely miss them, but the kids are playing hard,” head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “They are playing gritty, and they are defining who this team is — who team 24 is — and they’re going out there and competing every day.”
DiCarlo finished her career at Georgia with program records in home runs (68) and RBIs (252). Her production at the plate and consistency in the field is missing from this year’s team, but her leadership has transcended her college career and is present in the roster that will take the field in 2020.
As a freshman infielder, Lacey Fincher looked up to DiCarlo in the field and at the plate, which helped Fincher post a .318 batting average and a .979 fielding percentage in 2019. Now in her sophomore season, she hopes to lead this year’s team like DiCarlo.
“Alyssa was a big influence on me and my freshman year,” Fincher said. “Her mindset [that] she shared with me and just her abilities and the knowledge she has of the game helped me a lot going forward into this year and taking a step into that leadership role.”
In the circle, Bass led the pitching staff as the lone senior in 2019 and posted a 3.26 ERA in 99.1 innings pitched, which was second-most behind Mary Wilson Avant. Bass’ performance helped a pitching staff that ranked third in the SEC, holding opponents to a .204 batting average.
Despite losing Bass’ production, redshirt senior Alley Cutting is confident that this year’s pitching staff will be able to retain the success from last season and into another with high expectations.
“It just means that us as a pitching staff have to work harder to replace her spot,” Cutting said. “We have an amazing staff. There are six of us that throw all the realms of pitches and locate them amazingly. So, while we did lose her, we know what we’re doing.”
Last year’s Georgia softball team got a taste of postseason action but was eliminated by regional host Minnesota in the NCAA tournament.
With her team ranked at No. 16 in the NFCA Coaches preseason poll, Harris-Champer said that this year’s roster has what it takes to replace the holes left by both DiCarlo and Bass.
“I think the whole team is filling those roles. I think this whole team is working,” Harris-Champer said. “It’s all about grit and toughness that we grow in this team here right now with all the players that we have.”
