Georgia has announced the hiring of long-time assistant Tony Baldwin as the new head coach of the softball program.
The news comes two weeks after head coach Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement after 21 years as the leader of the program. Baldwin will be just the third head coach in the 25 year history of Georgia softball.
Baldwin offers continuity for the Bulldogs, having already served as Harris-Champer’s assistant for nine seasons. This should make the transition much smoother, as Baldwin already has a high level of familiarity with the players and a wealth of prior experience in Athens.
"When you lose an incredible leader like Coach Lu (Harris-Champer), it is vital that your replacement has the ability to build on established success and continue to elevate the program," Brooks said. "After a competitive search, I am confident we found the right person, leader and coach in Tony Baldwin. The outpouring of support for Tony from alumni and the nation's most respected coaches was impressive, but it was the strength of his internal and external relationships, his recruiting prowess, particularly in the state of Georgia, and his coaching reputation that set him apart. Tony has the combination of skill and leadership to ensure we are winning championships and making regular appearances in the Women's College World Series."
Baldwin has been on the Georgia staff for eight NCAA Tournament appearances, six Super Regionals appearances and three Women’s College World Series appearances. He has served as the offensive coach and recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs since 2017.
"I am extremely honored and thankful for the opportunity to lead the University of Georgia softball program," Baldwin said. "I am deeply appreciative that President Morehead, Athletic Director Josh Brooks, Senior Deputy Athletic Director Darrice Griffin and Deputy Athletic Director Stephanie Ransom have entrusted me with this opportunity. I have so much pride for this program, all that it stands for, and the women that have built it. Today truly is a dream come true. I am humbled and so very honored to represent them as their head coach.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a very successful season that finished with a Women’s College World Series appearance, where they were defeated by Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Georgia will return all of their position players, so the biggest challenge facing the team appears to be replacing star pitcher Mary Wilson Avant.
"This is an exciting time for Georgia Softball," said Baldwin. "Team 25 was a special group that achieved some exciting accomplishments. I am looking forward to getting Team 26 on campus and getting to work!"