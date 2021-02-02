Georgia softball released its entire schedule for the 2021 season along with its fan attendance policies for Jack Turner Stadium.
As a result of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Georgia’s home games will not be open to the public in 2021. Guests able to attend will be admitted to each game through a “Player Pass List” only.
On Jan. 15, the Southeastern Conference announced the conference schedule for 2021. Georgia will host Missouri (March 19-21), Florida (April 3-5), Arkansas (April 16-18) and Alabama (April 30-May 2) at Jack Turner Stadium.
The Bulldogs will host the 14th Annual Red & Black Showcase on Feb. 12-14 to start the season. This opening weekend will include matchups against both South Alabama and Virginia. On Feb. 19-21, Georgia will host the 18th Annual Georgia Classic as Kent State, Longwood, and Florida A&M come to Athens.
The weekend of Feb. 26 starts with a home game against Kennesaw State before the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta for a three-game road trip. Georgia will play Georgia State and Miami (OH) on Feb. 27 before clashing with cross-state rival Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Feb. 28.
Upon return to Athens, the Bulldogs will return to tournament play over the first two weekends of March. Georgia will battle Charleston Southern, UAB and Mercer in the 12th Annual Bulldog Classic on March 5-6. The Bulldogs will play their final tournament of the season against East Carolina and North Dakota on March 12-14 in the UGA Classic.
Oklahoma will travel to Athens for the first time in program history for a midweek doubleheader on April 20. The Sooners finished 2020 ranked fifth in the country.
A few other non-conference midweek games highlight the Bulldogs schedule including Alabama State on March 3, Georgia State on March 10, at Kennesaw State on March 17, Georgia Southern on March 24, Furman on March 31 and USC Upstate on April 14.
The Bulldogs will finish the season on the road against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi. The SEC championship is slated to be hosted by Alabama following the conclusion of the regular season on May 12-15.
All dates and opponents are scheduled to change.
