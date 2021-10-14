Georgia softball has released its full schedule prior to the 2022 season. This year will be the first year under head coach Tony Baldwin after former head coach Lu Harris-Champer retired following a trip to the Women’s College World Series with the Bulldogs in 2021.
Georgia has a 55-game schedule with 37 being played at home in Jack Turner Stadium. The season is scheduled to start on Feb. 10 when Georgia will take on Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. The team will take on Longwood, Minnesota and Fresno State as part of the six game tournament hosted by UCF.
The home opener for the Bulldogs will be a part of the 15th annual Red and Black showcase which takes place from Feb. 18-20. Georgia will take on Purdue, Delaware and Boston in a 10-game tournament.
The following weekend, Feb. 25-27, marks the start of the 19th annual Georgia Classic at Jack Turner Stadium. In the second of three straight home tournaments, the Bulldogs will host Bryant, North Carolina and Georgia Southern.
Finally, the 13th Annual Bulldog Classic will kick off March as Georgia will host Ohio, Massachusetts and Appalachian State.
Georgia will open up its conference schedule when it travels to take on South Carolina on March 11-13. After a bye week following the series with the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs will host Dartmouth and Mercer in the UGA Classic.
Throughout the season Georgia will host midweek matchups against non-conference opponents. The midweek matchups include Gardner-Webb (Feb. 23), Georgia State (March 9), Georgia Tech (March 15), Clemson (March 23), USC Upstate (April 20) and Furman (April 27).
The Bulldogs will play four SEC series at Jack Turner Stadium including Texas A&M (March 25-27), Tennessee (April 8-10), LSU (April 22-24 and Ole Miss (May 6-8). Away conference series start against South Carolina and include Alabama (April 1-3), Missouri (April 14-16), and Auburn (April 29-May 1).
The SEC tournament is scheduled to be from May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida. The first round of the NCAA tournament will be from May 20-22 with the Women’s College World Series starting June 2 in Oklahoma City.