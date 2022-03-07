The Georgia Softball team hit eight home runs to defeat UMASS (13-4) and Ohio (8-0) in run-rule fashion on Saturday. Senior Lacey Fincher blasted three of those home runs to help carry the Bulldogs to their 17th and 18th wins of the season. Junior Sara Mosley also had a strong series reaching base six times on six hits including two doubles and a three run home run across the two games.
“I am really proud of Lacey,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “Yesterday had some tough outcomes, but she stuck with the process…today the outcomes went her way just by continuing to do the things that she does”
The first 2 ½ innings against the Minutewomen were very close and contested. Georgia’s pitching staff struggled early on in those innings. Sophomore Britton Rogers was only able to record one out in the first inning before she was pulled by Baldwin.
Rogers has been one of Baldwin's top pitchers so far this season but she could not find the strike zone, walking three batters and allowing 3 runs in just ⅓ of an inning.
Fifth-year Lauren Mathis and freshman Rebecca Muh could not do much better for the Bulldogs. They pitched a combined 1 ⅓ innings and allowed three hits and 1 run.
“I didn’t think we were very sharp in the circle to start off game one today, but I thought we got the bats going and took control of the game from the offensive side,” Baldwin said.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom half of the first inning, Georgia responded with three runs of their own after an error by the UMASS right fielder allowed sophomore Sydney Chambley and Mosley to score on Junior Sydney Kuma’s fly ball that tied the game at 3.
The Minutewomen regained their lead after an RBI single to center field made the score 4-3 in the top of the second. This was the last time UMASS scored. Madison Kerpics shut the Minutewomen down for the remainder of the game.
The Georgia sophomore recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit and zero runs through 3 ⅓ innings. Alongside Rogers, Kerpics has also been a valuable pitcher for the Bulldogs boasting a 6-1 record with a 0.83 ERA in 11 appearances.
After a scoreless top of the third, Georgia added four more runs to take the lead 7-4. Junior Jaiden Fields hit a leadoff triple to put the Bulldogs in a good position to respond. Fields was quickly driven in by Fincher who hit a two-run home run to dead center.
The Fincher home run was followed by two quick outs but a single by sophomore Payden Bordeau and another two-run shot by sophomore Ellie Armistead allowed Georgia to squeeze two more runs out of the inning.
The Bulldogs exploded for six more runs in the bottom of the fifth. All six runs were driven in by two three-run home runs by sophomore Aniyah Black and Fincher who ended the game at 13-4.
In game two the Bulldog bats continued to stay hot from the previous game. Mosley relit the fireworks with a three-run home run to put Georgia ahead 3-0. Later on with two outs in the inning, Kuma answered the Bulldog third baseman with a home run of her own making the score 4-0 in the first inning.
As if two home runs were not enough to name Fincher as one of the top dogs in today’s games, she added a third home run to her day in the bottom half of the third inning. The two-run shot drove in two runs to increase the lead to six.
“I’m trying to be intentional each at-bat and not get too caught up in the outcomes,” Fincher said.
After a Kuma walk and a single from Jayda Kearney, Black grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Kuma from third base making the score 7-0.
Georgia’s home run derby was capped off by a Chambley solo shot to center in the bottom of the fourth inning that put the Bulldogs up 8-0.
The Bobcats were finished off by sophomore Riley Orcutt who completed a 1-2-3 inning to complete the 5-inning victory.
Georgia will compete in their final game of the Bulldog Classic on Sunday against App State at 1 p.m.