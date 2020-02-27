The Georgia softball team was held to just one run on three hits in Wednesday’s road loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Both teams were retired in order until the top of the third when the Bulldogs capitalized on a hit by pitch and a passed ball to manufacture a run. Unfortunately for Georgia, one wouldn’t be enough.
In the bottom of the next inning, Clemson strung six consecutive singles together to plate four runs before Georgia starter Mary Wilson Avant could retire the side. Avant finished the night with seven hits and four strikeouts through four innings.
Fellow senior Lauren Mathis relieved Avant in the fifth, but it was too little too late. Her two-inning, four-strikeout performance would be in vain as their offense was unable to bring anyone home after the third. Georgia recorded only two hits in the four innings that remained.
The loss moves the Bulldogs to 15-4 on the season, and it also brings their record to 3-4 on the road. They have been outscored 19-6 in those four losses.
The Bulldogs will travel back to Athens and prepare for yet another five-game weekend at Jack Turner Stadium as they host Eastern Illinois, Boston College and Western Carolina in the Bulldog Classic. They open the weekend against Eastern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
