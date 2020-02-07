After working hard in their first semester, training, studying and practicing, the freshmen on the Georgia softball team are ready for their inaugural season as Bulldogs.
Sydney Kuma, a freshman from Fresno, California, said that she chose Georgia because it felt like home, and it was a natural fit.
“It’s what a girl always wants,” Kuma said.
Kuma was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing soccer, volleyball and softball. When she arrived in Georgia in the fall, Kuma said that it was a harder adjustment than she thought, but pushed through.
“The school part rocked me, but [head coach Lu Harris-Champer] got me on point,” Kuma said.
The Bulldogs worked hard on their training and getting in shape during the offseason. While the days were long, Kuma knows that all the hard work will pay off in the end.
When asked what the most important aspect of this particular team was, Kuma did not hesitate to say their bond.
“Our chemistry is the most important thing. You have to have that bond with your team in order to win games,” Kuma said.
Along with her teammate, Laura Bishop also noted that the seniors were already starting off strong leading the team, and that the bond was an instant connection. Harris-Champer agreed with Bishop and Kuma.
“They know each other really well, they know each other on and off the field,” she said.
While Bishop did not plan on graduating early, with her many credits and eagerness to start college, she said that it was all in God’s plan.
“Definitely one of the best decisions I have ever made,” Bishop said.
Not only did enrolling last spring help her adjust to the college lifestyle, but it also helped her pitching wise. With mentoring from the coaches, she learned and grew as a player.
“I have always wanted to play in the SEC, it was a dream come true,” Bishop said.
Bishop describes herself as a shy person, however said she immediately felt at home with the welcoming team ready to make her part of the family.
“I knew this is where I belong,” Bishop said.
Returning to the team this year are seven seniors along with five new freshmen. Harris-Champer noted that having the seniors as leaders will be a key to this season.
“It’s always great to have experience, that’s exciting to have and we have a lot of experience, they know what it’s like to go to the SEC,” Harris-Champer said.
