The Georgia softball team has enjoyed a strong start to the 2021 season after winning six of its first eight games, all at Jack Turner Stadium.
Despite relying on a starting lineup that at times has featured four freshmen, the Bulldogs have continued to pursue an aggressive mentality on the field.
“What we’ve seen through two weeks is that we are just really starting to find our collective backbone together,” said associate head coach Tony Baldwin. “I think taking away from [last] weekend, and what our team has shown, is the ability to compete when our backs are against the wall.”
Senior Mackenzie Puckett helps anchor the Bulldogs’ lineup, offering a veteran offensive presence to a team that is eight games removed from intrasquad scrimmages.
“I’m stepping in the box and I’m telling myself, ‘This is my pitch right here,’ and I know what I can do, so I’m just looking for the best pitch possible,” Puckett said.
It was her fifth-inning double that sparked the eventual two-out rally that helped secure a win in last Sunday’s contest against Kent State.
Even in a young 2021 season, Puckett has seen Georgia’s mentality grow together, especially in clutch situations. She hopes her mindset can guide some of the Bulldogs’ younger pieces.
“We’ve been super excited to actually play other teams instead of just ourselves, and I’ve seen our team improve by bonding as a whole and being aggressive in our at-bats and with our defense,” Puckett said. “I’m just going to fight every at-bat to try and get a base hit and to get on base, then trust the people behind me to do their job as well.”
From inside the circle, graduate student Mary Wilson Avant is enjoying a strong start to her season. Avant headlines a relatively young pitching rotation and has started six of Georgia’s first eight games, going a full seven innings twice.
With four seasons of experience, Avant’s maturity leads a team where younger players are beginning to experience the adversity that comes at the collegiate level.
“I think one of the things that we’ve been trying to focus on since we had some losses early on, is to leave the losses in the past and to focus on the next game,” Avant said. “We can’t change what’s happened in the past, but we can work on ourselves, our attitude and our bond as a team in order to move forward and hopefully dominate in the coming weeks.”
Georgia will get that opportunity, as they embark on their first road trip of the season in a three-game slate this weekend in Atlanta against in-state rivals Georgia Tech and Georgia State and out-of-state foe Miami of Ohio.
For the freshmen, this will be their first time playing away from the confines of Jack Turner Stadium, and as Georgia’s most experienced player, Avant hopes to set a tone for the trip.
“We talked a lot in the fall about keeping the moment where it is, and not letting it spin out of control,” Avant said. “I think it starts now, with taking care of our bodies in the weight room, before practice, after practice and then also getting our school work done so that we can fully focus when we got off the bus [in Atlanta].”
As with any sport, travel and gameday preparation may look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Baldwin assures Georgia is up for the task.
“There’s a sense of urgency to get better, but also some patience and empathy in terms of the fact that [the players] are trying their hardest to make everybody proud, and I feel confident that we will when it’s all said and done,” Baldwin said.