After dropping the conference opener on Friday night, Georgia softball rallied together to win its first SEC series of 2020. The Bulldogs defeated South Carolina 11-3 in five innings.
“There is a difference when you get to play in conference,” head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “It’s just so fun to play in conference, and when you embrace that battle, it’s fun to be in the competition.”
The Bulldogs’ offense exploded for five runs in the second inning, with two coming from Mahlena O’Neal’s two-run home run that ended Karsen Ochs’ day for South Carolina.
“We became way more aggressive in the box, and we let balls be balls,” O’Neal said. “The combination of those two really helped us a lot.”
Lacey Fincher and Sara Mosley earned their second RBIs of the day, and Mackenzie Puckett grounded into a fielder’s choice to make the score 7-0 heading into the third inning.
Before Georgia took a commanding lead, South Carolina threatened early by getting the first two runners on base with a hit batter and a walk. Harris-Champer made her first mound visit of the day in the first inning to calm down her pitcher.
The visit worked, and Mathis struck out the next three hitters she faced to bring up the Georgia offense.
“[Mathis] was working her way back and she has some unbelievable stuff,” Harris-Champer said. “I was so proud of her, that first inning was unbelievable. After she got through the first couple of batters, she was spinning it like crazy.”
Following Mathis’ first-inning performance, the Bulldogs got on the board with two runs in the first. Fincher singled to bring home Ciara Bryan, and Mosley followed with a double of her own to score Fincher and take a 2-0 lead.
Down 7-0, South Carolina’s offense fought back, hitting a solo home run in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 7-3.
Harris-Champer went to her bullpen following South Carolina’s home run in the fourth. Mary Wilson Avant came in to relieve Mathis, who ended with three runs allowed over three innings of work with four strikeouts.
Avant shut down the Gamecock offense, allowing no runs in two innings with two strikeouts and giving up one base hit.
“Mary did amazing,” Mathis said. “She is one of the grittiest pitchers I’ve ever seen throw in a game. She had my back, and that’s what the pitching staff is for.”
Georgia’s win came after dropping the series opener Friday night in its first loss of the 2020 season. The Bulldogs will face Furman in a mid-week doubleheader on Wednesday before traveling to Arkansas to continue SEC play.
