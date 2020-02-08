Sara Mosley arrived at Jack Turner Stadium for her first game as a college softball player, looked at the opening day lineup and found her name listed as the fourth hitter for her first appearance as a Georgia Bulldog.
“I saw my name in the lineup and I was hitting cleanup and I was so scared,” Mosley said. “But I just settled down, was being myself and went out and played.”
Mosley ended the opening two games against Howard and Kent State going a combined 3-4 with four RBIs and the Bulldogs’ first home run of the season. The Bulldogs went on to beat Howard 11-1 and Kent State 10-1. Both games finished in five innings due to a run rule.
Coming from Gilmer High School in Ellijay, Georgia, Mosley spent her first game as the designated hitter and the second game at third base. Both games she hit in the four-hole behind sophomore first basemen Lacey Fincher.
When asked about why she put a freshman in the cleanup role, head coach Lu Harris-Champer was quick to respond.
“What she did today,” Harris-Champer said. “She’s just been really calm and composed and is seeing the ball really well.”
Harris-Champer and the Bulldogs needed Mosley’s composed nature the most in the third inning of the Kent State game, tied 1-1 with one out and Justice Milz on third base. Mosley came up to the plate and delivered for her team, again delivering a sacrifice fly to give Georgia a 2-1 lead it would not give up.
Mosley returned from her at-bat and entered into a sea of high-fives and cheers from her new teammates — the same ones who have taken her in as one of their own, Mosley said.
“They act like my older sisters,” Mosley said. “Even the first week we were here as freshman, they took us under their wing and helped us a lot and still help us every day.”
Mosley’s sacrifice fly was the eventual game winner in a 10-1 win over Kent State to finish the doubleheader, but she still had one more at-bat to close out her near-perfect college debut.
During her last at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mosley was sure to make it her best. Kent State pitcher Andrea Scali had been throwing in on the chest area all day, and Mosley was sure not to miss it the next time it came her way. She drove it over the left field wall for the first home run of her college career and the 2020 season.
“She threw me that pitch [in] my first, second and third at-bat, so I was just sitting on it,” Mosley said. “Coach Tony [Baldwin] told me ‘If she throws it again, hit it out,’ so I did.”
