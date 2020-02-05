The Georgia softball team’s season opener against North Alabama has been postponed due to forecast inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled to April 1 at Turner Softball Stadium.
The Bulldogs will now open their season Feb. 7, as they face Howard at 3:30 p.m. and then Kent State at 6 p.m. to begin the 13th annual Red & Black Showcase.
The Red & Black Showcase is a three-day event during which Georgia will host Howard, Kent State and UNC Wilmington.
Each team plays six games — two against each of the other three teams. After Friday’s games, the Bulldogs will play at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. All games will be played at Turner Softball Stadium.
The storm system that postponed Thursday’s game against North Alabama is forecasted to produce 2-3 inches of rain between midnight Wednesday and midnight Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.