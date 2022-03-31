Georgia defeated Georgia Southern 12-7 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday. A strong sixth inning that included home runs from junior Sara Mosley and senior Lacey Fincher helped the Bulldogs secure another win at home.
Georgia scored four runs in the first inning and led 4-0 through the first three innings before Georgia Southern answered back with five runs in the top of the fourth to take a one-run lead over the Bulldogs.
The Eagles extended their lead to 7-4 in the top of the sixth inning after their second home run of the game. However, the Bulldogs responded with eight runs in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead.
Georgia was in position to at least tie the game with senior Savana Sikes on third base, senior CJ Landrum on second and two outs before Mosley stepped up to the plate.
Mosley hit a home run to right center, driving in three to put Georgia ahead 9-7. Fincher followed directly after with a home run of her own.
Georgia scattered 15 hits while Mosley and sophomore Aniyah Black each drove in three runs.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics started out in the circle and had four strikeouts. Freshman Kylie Macy closed out the game for the Bulldogs and earned the victory after striking out four batters and allowing only one run on one hit.
“At the end of the day, I am proud of the way that they got a competitive mindset back, and we showed some of that resilience that we’ve had all year,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “When we’re in that place and we’re disciplined at the plate, we can be a pretty explosive offense.”
The Bulldogs improve their record to 30-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Georgia will go on the road for a three-game series against No. 4 Alabama at Rhoads Softball Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.
Baldwin recognizes that the team has some work to do before moving on to this weekend's series against a major SEC opponent.
“Our pitching has to continue to control the ball better,” Baldwin said. “They have to be able to change speeds and keep the hitters off balance. I didn’t think we did a really good job of that tonight - I refuse to believe that we’re anything other than a really good defensive team, and we’ll just keep working and fighting the fight until that shows up again.”