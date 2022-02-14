The Georgia softball team defeated Fresno State, 11-5, and Minnesota, 5-4, at the CFX Classic in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 12. With two wins on Saturday, the Bulldogs improved their record to 4-1.
In the first game of the day, facing off against Fresno State, the Bulldogs scored nine runs in the first three innings. Freshman Kylie Macy pitched almost half of the game with four strike-outs. To relieve Macy, fifth-year Lauren Mathis sealed the deal, in a little over an inning, leaving Fresno State scoreless.
Starting the game, sophomores Sydney Chambley and Jayda Kearney had back-to-back walks. Following these walks, junior Sara Mosley cleared the bases with a first pitch home run, giving Georgia the early 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, senior Lacey Fincher hit a home run.
Georgia junior Sydney Kuma was hit by a pitch in the second inning and scored another run. Fincher hit a single up the middle to drive in two runs and bring Georgia’s lead to 7-0.
Fresno State tried to chip away at Georgia’s lead with a pinch-hit RBI triple off the wall by sophomore Alyssa Orr, bringing the score to 7-1.
However, Georgia quickly took the run back with a two-RBI single from sophomore Hayley Eaton with the score being 9-1 in the third inning.
Later in the fourth inning, Orr had a 2-1 count with two outs and two runners on base. With pressure on, she hit a three run home run to make it a six-run game, 10-4.
Georgia was able to get a run back when Kuma scored on an error, to bring the score to 11-4. The final run for Fresno State was scored at the bottom of the sixth inning, final score 11-5. After Georgia’s win against Fresno State, they faced Minnesota at 11:30.
Georgia defeated Minnesota 5-4 in their last game of the day. With a closer matchup between the two teams, the game was won in extra innings.
Sophomore Britton Rogers pitched one and a third innings, allowing three runs. Sophomore Madison Kerpics relieved Rogers and went on to pitch six and two-thirds innings and allowed one run.
Georgia was in the lead 4-0 with hits from Chambley, Kearney and Mosley. However, Minnesota answered back to Georgia’s lead in the bottom of the second inning, bringing the score to 4-3. Minnesota tied the game and sent the game into extra innings.
With the international tiebreaker rule in effect, Fincher started on second and was driven in from an up the middle single from freshman Lyndi Rae Davis, bringing the score to 5-4.
However, Minnesota was unable to get the run back. With a runner on second, they bunted the runner to third and attempted a squeeze but that was popped up into foul territory and was caught by Chambley to secure the second win of the day.
"This was a fun day of playing softball," said head coach Tony Baldwin. "We got a lot of people in; I think we used five pitchers, nearly every [position player] on the roster… That felt like a regional final, super regional, SEC weekend type of a game and I'm really proud of the way we kept our poise and discipline and played well."