The Georgia softball team swept a doubleheader Saturday afternoon in Athens, Georgia. Georgia beat Bryant 5-2 and North Carolina 8-1. Sophomore Madison Kerpics earned both wins and the Bulldogs improved their record to 14-2.
"I was just throwing all of my pitches. They all felt pretty good," Kerpics said. "I was throwing them all [and] trusting my defense was behind me when I needed help."
Each team led off with a double in the first inning, but neither could capitalize on the scoring opportunity. Senior Savana Sikes was aggressive on the base path, but was thrown out at the plate.
Georgia broke open the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Sikes lined a single just past the glove of the second baseman. Sophomore Sydney Chambley doubled to left-center to score Sikes and give Georgia a 1-0 lead.
Bryant quickly responded in the top of the fourth grabbing the lead 2-0.
The lead did not last long for Bryant, junior Jaiden Field hit her fourth home run of the season and tied the game up, 2-2.
"I was watching as it went," Fields said. "I was like, 'okay, well, that went over.' Always just going for a base hit, but if a home run happens, it happens."
Kerpics stepped into the circle for Georgia in the top of the fifth. She allowed no runs on two hits in three innings and struck out eight of the 11 batters she faced.
Senior Lacey Fincher delivered a two-RBI double to left field, giving the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead. Georgia extended their lead when junior Sydney Kuma hit a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence,
In the second game of the day, Georgia beat North Carolina, 8-1.
Georgia took an early lead in the first inning, 1-0. However, North Carolina quickly took the run back when Georgia’s Chambley and Kuma made an error on a ground ball.
"We had two people trying to make a play and probably not communicating well enough in the situation," head coach Tony Baldwin said. "It was kind of an awkward, tweener ball. You don't get much room for error on a play like that."
With runners on first and second for North Carolina, Bri Stubbs hit a line drive up the middle that deflected off Georgia pitcher Kylie Macy. Macy did not appear seriously injured, but exited the game.
"I think she's going to be sore and have a nice bruise," Baldwin said, "But it doesn't appear to be something that's going to be lingering."
Macy was replaced by Kerpics, who struck out the North Carolina batter to escape the bases-loaded jam.
North Carolina switched pitchers, in hopes to stop the Georgia offense, but things only worsened for the Tar Heels. Georgia led 7-1 in the third inning and earned five runs in the inning. The Tar Heels changed pitchers and ended the inning for Georgia.
In the fourth, a Fields RBI single scored Mosley to add to the Georgia lead. Kerpics shut out the Tar Heels over five-plus innings in the circle to close out the win for the Bulldogs.
"I thought we were really gritty. I thought we were intentional about staying together. I thought we used our discipline to our advantage," Baldwin said. "I am proud of the effort that [we] gave."
Georgia will host the Bulldog Classic on March 4, 5 and 6 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia. During the tournament, Georgia will face Ohio University, University of Massachusetts and Appalachian State.