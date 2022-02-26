The Georgia softball team opened up the 19th-annual Georgia Classic by defeating North Carolina in a close game, 3-2 and dominating Bryant, 18-0.
In the game against North Carolina, junior Jaiden Fields hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The home run from Fields was the winning run against the Tar Heels. Overall, this game did not reflect the best offensive performance from the Bulldogs.
Another key to Georgia’s one-run victory was pitching from sophomore Britton Rogers. She was called into pitch for Madison Kerpics in the top of the third inning. Rogers pitched the remaining five innings and totaled three strikeouts, four hits and one earned run on 54 pitches.
North Carolina was the first team to strike after a sacrifice fly drove in one run from third base. The Tar Heels were given two free baserunners to start the inning, Kerpics hit the lead-off batter and then walked the second. North Carolina was able to steal two bases in the top of the inning, allowing them to gain the 1-0 lead.
Georgia pitching has struggled early on this season with retiring the leadoff batter. Kerpics and Rogers went a combined 2-7 against the lead-off. The first three were either hit by a pitch or walked.
The Bulldogs quickly responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Sophomore Ellie Armistead hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored junior Sydney Kuma. Right after the sacrifice fly, senior Savana Sikes lined a single up the middle into center field to score Fields that put Georgia ahead 2-1.
North Carolina later tied the game up at two runs a piece in the top of the fourth inning after an RBI single up the middle.
After three scoreless half-innings, Fields awoke the crowd with the solo shot that won Georgia the game.
Rogers solidified the Georgia 3-2 win with three straight outs.
In the second game, Georgia dominated Bryant with an 18-run performance. Georgia freshman Kylie Macy pitched a perfect five-inning game.
Macy finished the game with 13 strikeouts, zero runs, and zero hits allowed to complete the first Georgia perfect game since assistant coach Chelsea Wilkinson in 2016. Macy also passed Wilkinson’s record of eight straight strikeouts in a game by striking out nine straight Bryant Bulldogs.
“I really tried to get ahead on first pitch strikes,” Macy said. “Coach Chelsea does a really good job of calling pitches and I try to do everything she tells me to.”
The Bulldogs scored 18 runs on 13 hits that included a three-run home run from freshman Lyndi Rae Davis and a grand slam from Kuma.
A sacrifice fly from junior Sara Mosley scored Sikes to bring the score to 1-0. Georgia had more opportunities to score with Fields advancing to first base on a fielder’s choice that scored sophomore Sydney Chambley. The inning closed with a hit from Davis to put Georgia in a commanding 5-0 lead.
With a 5-0 lead from Fields, sophomore Sydney Chambley and Davis, bases were once again loaded for Georgia. Bases quickly cleared when Sikes and Chambley were driven in by senior Lacy Fincher who hit a single up the middle.
Georgia continued to extend the lead with Mosley scoring. Fields followed behind and scored from a fielder’s choice to give Georgia its fourth run of the inning.
A scoreless bottom of the third inning gave Bryant’s pitching staff a glimpse of hope, but in the bottom of the fourth inning, Georgia continued to score. Georgia totaled seven hits in the inning, including three doubles. The inning was highlighted by Kuma’s grand slam that gave Georgia its highest scoring total of the season at 18 runs.
Georgia will continue the Georgia Classic throughout the weekend where they will face North Carolina and Bryant for the second time in Saturday’s matchups at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.