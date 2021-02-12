The Georgia softball team opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader against South Alabama on Friday night. The Bulldogs split the two games at Jack Turner Stadium to start this weekend's Red & Black Showcase.
Georgia didn’t struggle to score in either game, finishing with eight runs in both games of the doubleheader. Pitching on the other hand was a little shaky. Mary Wilson Avant started Game 1 by pitching six innings and giving up three runs. Georgia won the first game 8-3.
In Game 2, Georgia’s defense wavered throughout and South Alabama took advantage, beating the Bulldogs 9-8.
Avant started strong in Game 1 shutting out the Jaguars in both of the first two innings. Her strong start saw Georgia pounce to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second before South Alabama responded.
The third inning was one to forget for Avant as she struggled to find outs. The Jaguars piled up three runs to take the lead and put pressure on the veteran pitcher.
“I think it’s really important to stay composed so the hitters can feel comfortable and can play free and so can the defense,” Avant said.
The Bulldogs responded with a strong bottom of the fourth inning behind the bats of Sydney Kuma and Lacey Fincher. Tyler Armistead also added a hit. Three runs were enough to give the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead going into the fifth. Avant knew that if she stayed strong her hitters would have her back.
“I thought Mary was outstanding on the mound, and I love when the pitcher and the defense combine well. She did an outstanding job,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer.
Avant was able to keep her composure and shut out the Jaguars for the remainder of the game leading to a Bulldog victory in the first half of the doubleheader.
Game 2 was a different story for Georgia’s defense. Poor pitching and multiple errors dug the Bulldogs into a large hole early in the game.
Senior Alley Cutting got the start on the mound for Georgia but found herself back in the dugout after allowing a four-run third inning. Strong relief pitching from Lauren Mathis helped keep the Bulldogs close for a majority of the night.
A second four-run inning in the seventh would help the Jaguars pull away from Georgia. However, the Bulldogs didn’t quit piling on four of their own in the last inning to come within one run of the away team.
The bats of freshman Sydney Chambley and Kuma led the way for the Bulldogs in the shootout. Chambley hit 2-for-3 in her collegiate debut including a triple and home run both to dead centerfield. Lacey Fincher also added a late home run to keep Georgia in it.
“Chambley really set us up,” Champer said. “She did a great job at the plate and did what she’s been doing in practice. It was nice to see her get her swings off.”
The Bulldogs play next on Saturday as they take on Virginia at 2:15 p.m. at Jack Turner stadium.