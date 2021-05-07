No. 22 Georgia softball fell 4-2 Friday night against Mississippi State at Nusz Park in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs are now 29-18 overall and 7-15 in SEC play with two games left of the regular season.
Mississippi State’s defense held control of the game until the last pitch. Fifth-year pitcher Alyssa Loza struck out Georgia’s last two batters to end the game, bringing her total to five strikeouts. Despite two errors early in the game, Mississippi State’s defense also held Georgia to only two runs and five hits.
Both teams started the game slowly, with only one hit coming in the first two innings. Georgia pitcher Britton Rogers (1-4) started her time in the circle with two consecutive strikeouts.
Mississippi State got its offense going first with a single from Christian Quinn, followed by a bunt-single from Montana Davidson in the third inning. Georgia failed on the double play and allowed Davidson to reach first and Quinn advanced to third. Both runners reached home on two sacrifice flies to give Mississippi State a 2-0 lead.
Georgia responded in the fourth inning with a double from Lacey Fincher off the wall in center field. An RBI single from Sydney Chambley brought Fincher home to bring Georgia within one. Ellie Armistead made the third hit of the inning with a single to left field.
Mississippi State took advantage of Georgia’s pitching struggles in the bottom of the fourth and extended its lead 4-1. Rogers was retired after walking three of four batters in the inning, and Alley Cutting came into the circle with bases loaded. Jackie McKenna singled out to right field to bring in two more runners before a fly ball ended the inning.
Georgia had an opportunity to tie the game in the fifth inning but was only able to put one more run on the board. Savana Sikes and Fincher both walked to get on base before pinch hitter Mackenzie Puckett came up to bat for Sara Mosley. Puckett’s single to center field brought home Sikes for the final run of the game.
Game 2 of Georgia’s final regular-season series will continue on Saturday in Starkville with the first pitch at 2 p.m.