No. 20 Georgia softball started its road trip in the win column by beating Kennesaw State 3-1 Wednesday at Bailey Park.
Georgia’s starting pitcher, Mary Wilson Avant, allowed four hits, one run, no walks and had six strikeouts in a complete game pitched. Avant secured her 13th win this season.
Neither team could get anything going early, until Kennesaw State’s Cheyanne Sales hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, putting the Owls up 1-0.
Georgia freshman shortstop Ellie Armistead hit a double in the fifth inning to score freshman Jayda Kearney and tie the game at 1-1. Armistead finished 2-for-3 on the night with a double and a triple.
Junior Savana Sikes hit a two-run home run to increase Georgia’s lead 3-1 and solidify the win for the Bulldogs in the fifth inning. Sikes’ home run brought in Armistead for an unearned run. This was Sikes’ sixth home run this season.
Georgia will begin a three-game series against No. 10 Kentucky on the road. Game one of the series is set for April 10 at 4 p.m. and will play games two and three on April 11-12.