Georgia pitcher Lauren Mathis walked onto Jack Turner Stadium to warm up for two games on the schedule. Instead, she stepped onto the grass, and for the first time in her life, she saw snow.
No. 16 Georgia was scheduled to play two games on Saturday against Kent State and UNC Wilmington, but a snow delay only allowed one game against UNC Wilmington. The Bulldogs defeated UNC Wilmington 8-0 in another five-inning run rule.
Though her team only played one game, head coach Lu Harris-Champer was still grateful the Bulldogs were able to touch the field after the delay.
“I really can’t even believe — looking at the field — that we did get that much snow,” Harris-Champer said. “[The grounds crew] did an amazing job. They worked really hard and [we are] really thankful for having such a great crew to help us get the games in today.”
When the players found out that the games were going to be delayed, they kept their focus and were prepared to take on the next game whenever that would come.
“We all kind of had it in our minds that it was going to snow,” Mathis said. “We were just waiting it out.”
While waiting for the weather to clear, the team enjoyed their time in the snow. In the back of their mind, they knew the task at hand was to keep the hot start from yesterday’s sweep into day two. They were able to do just that in large part thanks to Mathis’ performance in the circle.
Following her first sight of snow, Mathis learned that she was the starter for the day and prepared her mind to follow up on yesterday’s one-run performance in five innings pitched.
“I got to the field and [assistant coach Rachel Fico] told me that I’m starting and just from there it’s just getting in the mindset of being competitive and gritty,” Mathis said.
Saturday’s snow delay followed another weather-related issue when Thursday’s game against North Alabama was postponed to April 1 due to pending thunderstorms.
Georgia hopes that the weather will hold off on Sunday to allow the Bulldogs to play both games against UNC Wilmington and Howard to finish up its opening weekend. The weather has not been on Georgia’s side so far in the young season, but the Bulldogs hope the early adversity will better prepare them for the season ahead.
“With weather delays, [it’s] just being able to come back and still stay focused,” utility player Jaiden Fields said. “I think this is going to be good especially when we get to really big games like [in the] SEC.”
