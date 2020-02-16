The Georgia softball team suffered its first two losses of the season on Saturday in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. The Bulldogs lost 5-2 against No. 17 Texas Tech and 8-3 against No. 3 UCLA.
Saturday’s losses bring Georgia’s record to 8-2 on the season.
The Bulldogs had seven hits against Texas Tech but could only convert that into two runs. Senior Jordan Doggett had her fourth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 at the plate but was the only Bulldog to record more than one hit.
Texas Tech loaded the bases with zero outs to start the game following a walk, an error and an infield single. The Red Raiders scored their first run after Zoe Jones’ single to left-center field. Texas Tech’s second run of the game came when an error occurred by sophomore Savana Sikes. However, starting pitcher Mary Wilson Avant limited the damage to two runs after her second strikeout of the first inning.
At the top of the fourth inning, Doggett led with a triple down the right-field line. Lacey Fincher brought Doggett in with an RBI single, cutting Georgia’s deficit in half to 2-1.
However, the Red Raiders extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after back-to-back doubles to make the score 3-1.
Doggett had an infield single to second base to begin the sixth inning. Two batters later, freshman Sara Mosley had a one-out base hit up the middle to advance Doggett to second. Later in the inning with two outs, Justice Milz scored Doggett with a single to bring Georgia within one run heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Texas Tech quickly responded in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run by Breanna Russell to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to the final score of 5-2.
Avant ended with her first loss of the season in the circle after allowing two earned runs and six hits in five and one-third innings pitched.
Georgia had six hits against UCLA with Doggett and freshman Sydney Kuma each finishing with two apiece.
Senior pitcher Alley Cutting allowed six earned runs in just two innings pitched. Lauren Mathis came in for relief of Cutting and pitched the final four innings of the game, ending with two earned runs, three hits and eight strikeouts.
UCLA scored one run in the first, third and fourth innings, but did most of its damage in the second inning by scoring five runs amidst Briana Perez’s two-RBI single and Jenavee Peres’ three-run home run.
Georgia loaded the bases in the fourth inning with zero outs, but could only muster two runs to bring the score to 7-2. The Bulldogs were able to add another run in the seventh inning after Ciara Bryan’s sixth home run of the season but didn’t score again to lead to the 8-3 final.
Georgia will finish the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational on Sunday at 9 a.m. against South Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.