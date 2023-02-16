Georgia softball ends their matches in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament with a blowout against Boise State.
The Bulldogs met the Broncos again at the UCF Softball Complex on Sunday, Feb. 12, after defeating them on Feb. 10.
Georgia won 14-1 in five innings, concluding its 5-0 sweep of the tournament. Junior Jayda Kearney had a great day swinging the bat and was a key part of Georgia’s dominant performance. Kearney hit four of Georgia’s 13 total RBIs and recorded her fourth home run of the tournament, with a grand slam in the fifth inning.
During the first two innings, the score remained 0-0. Sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis set the foundation for the team after her base hit.
The team loaded the bases with two other runners, redshirt-senior Jaiden Fields and junior Ellie Armistead, who made a big hit onto the right corner hill. With no outs, Georgia led the scoreboard 3-0 by the end of the third inning. This was the first time Georgia scored first in a match the whole weekend.
Dallis Goodnight started the fourth inning strong for Georgia by getting to first base immediately. Jaydyn Goodwin and Sara Mosley the bases once again. After two RBIs, Georgia led 5-0. Mosley and Fields brought the score up to 7-0 as they completed two-run singles.
At the bottom of the 4th inning, Boise State scored with a home run, bringing the score to 7-1. Georgia pitcher Shelby Walters’ effort on the mound and Mosely’s infield abilities stunted Boise State’s winning position through retiring a few players.
Walters’ had an impressive performance, managing to stay on the mound through the fourth inning. She allowed only one run on four hits, alongside five strikeouts and no walks.
The Bulldogs received a huge push in the 5th inning with the help of Kearney. Her grand slam brought the team up to 10 RBIs. The score ended early in the fifth at 14-1 with the bases loaded for the last time.
Sophomore Sydney Osada had a great start to her 2023 season. Osada took over in the fifth inning and closed out the game with two strikeouts and an easy 1-2-3 inning to put Boise State away for good.
The undefeated Bulldogs kick off their home season with the Red & Black Showcase at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The team competes back to back against the Stanford Cardinals at 3:30 p.m and the St. John Red Storm at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.