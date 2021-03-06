Georgia softball continued the 12th annual Bulldog Classic at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top with a close win against UAB 6-5 in the first game and Mercer 9-0 in the second game.
Madison Kerpics opened the day strong in the circle against UAB with a strike out and allowing no runs.
“Tuesdays and Thursdays, I do a lot of spin work with Coach Fico,” Kerpics said. “We do a lot with different drills, and then working on just trusting my spin and transferring it into full pitch, and that has really helped me.”
The Bulldogs led 1-0 in the bottom of the second with freshman Sydney Chambley hitting a home run to left field for the first run of the day.
“I thought Sydney Chambley was absolutely clutch at the plate for us in the first game.” said Coach Lu-Harris Champer.
Georgia fell behind in the first game in the top of the fifth with UAB leading 5-2. Redshirt sophomore Jaiden Fields got the Bulldogs closer with her first career home run, a two-run home run to center field, making the score 5-4 entering the top of the seventh.
“I have been working hard for so long so just to finally get my swing off great and just to allow myself to trust the process is really what allowed me to do well, including my teammates and coaches support,” Fields said.
Aniyah Black scored in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch to tie the first game 5-5. The game remained tied until Chambley ended it in the bottom of the eleventh with a game-winning hit to give Georgia a 6-5 win against UAB.
“Some really good defensive plays that we had, and I think that was big for us. I think defense wins championships,” Harris-Champer said.
In the second game of the day, junior Lacey Fincher started the Bulldogs off against Mercer with a strong double followed by Field’s second home run of the day in the bottom of the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
“Jaden Fields was outstanding today. She has been having some really good days in practice,” Harris-Champer said. “Eight RBIs in a day, what a fantastic day to get up there and just get your swing off, just really proud of her for doing what she does all the time in practice.”
The Bulldogs offense started the third inning with a single by Fields and doubles by Jayda Kearney and Sara Mosley to extend Georgia’s lead to 5-0.
“Our dugout today, we were super loud cheering and just we all wanted to be there, we all wanted to work for each other and I think that really showed today,”Kerpics said.
Fields continued her successful day at the plate when she hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth to end the scoring at 9-0. Freshman Riley Orcutt made her Georgia pitching debut and earned her first career strikeout in the top of the fifth.
“Ready to get back out here and get you know after it again, it doesn’t really matter who we are playing but just want to come out and play Georgia softball, play hard and find a way to get it done,” Harris-Champer said.
Georgia will end the Bulldog Classic at 2 p.m. at the Turner Stadium against Mercer University.