No. 20 Georgia softball lost 5-2 to No. 10 Arkansas Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium, taking its third SEC series loss of the season.
Sydney Kuma led Georgia on the day going 2-for-4, finishing with a homerun and a double.
Arkansas got on board in the first inning with a homerun from graduate Braxton Burnside to left-center field. The Razorbacks continued the inning with a Kayla Green three-run homerun that scored Linnie Malkin and Hannah McEwen.
Georgia Graduate Mary Wilson Avant replaced Alley Cutting in the circle after Cutting allowed four runs in the first inning of the game. Avant pitched the remainder of the game, allowing five hits, one run and three walks. Avant struck out eight Razorback batters. Cutting got the loss in the game.
Georgia attempted to answer Arkansas's four-run inning but a homerun to left field from Savana Sikes was all the Bulldogs could produce. After Sikes’ home run, Georgia went three up, three down in the inning.
Jaiden Fields was in scoring position for Georgia in the second inning, but was left stranded after Payden Bordeau struck out swinging.
McEwen hit her second home run of the day to right-center field in the third inning, giving Arkansas a 5-1 advantage.
Kuma’s first hit was a homerun to right-center field in the bottom of the third. Lacey Fincher walked, but was left on base and the score remained 5-2. Kuma’s second hit came on a double to left-center field in the fifth but a 6-4-3 double play put Georgia out of the inning.
After Avant allowed two walks and an error in the beginning of the fourth inning, she cleaned up her mistakes and stranded the bases loaded to get out of the inning. Avant left the bases loaded again in the fifth, not allowing anything else to go for the Razorbacks.
In the fourth, Jayda Kearney singled and then advanced to second on a wild pitch and Bordeau was walked, but they were both stranded after Ellie Armistead popped out to second base.
Armistead singled in the bottom of the seventh but that was all the Bulldogs could do to try to make a comeback. A quick two outs stranded Armistead to end the game and give Arkansas the series sweep.
“I was proud of the team's resilience,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer, “I think Arkansas's a really good team. I got to give them credit for what they were able to do coming in here. But I am proud of the team for fighting. Just got to keep getting tougher.”
Georgia is set to take on No. 1 Oklahoma in a doubleheader Tuesday at Jack Turner Stadium at 5 and 7 p.m.