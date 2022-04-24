The Georgia softball team defeated LSU 16-9 in the second game of the weekend series between the two ranked opponents. The Bulldogs totaled 18 hits and were led by Sara Mosley, Sydney Kuma and Jaiden Fields who combined for 10 hits and 10 RBIs in the game.
The junior trio has become a dangerous group for Georgia over the past season. They have a combined .391 batting average, 36 home runs and 114 RBI’s.
“What I’m proud of is [Mosley’s, Kuma’s and Fields’] ability to just be consistent,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. One of the things that we say a lot is ‘Consistent thinkers perform consistently.’ They’ve been able to take good days and bad days and process them and just move forward and do their thing again the next day."
Mosley had a historic day at the plate as she tallied five hits in five at bats. The last time a Lady Bulldog totaled five hits in a game goes back to Kim Wendland in 2004.
“I’m just having fun. I’m out here doing my thing and playing Georgia Softball,” Mosley said. “I can’t do it without my teammates cheering me on. It’s awesome just to be out here and play Georgia softball…this is my dream at my dream school and it couldn’t be more fun.”
The Bulldog bats blew up in the very first inning totalling 12 runs on 10 hits. After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the inning, Baldwin unleashed his lineup on the Tigers pitching staff. The inning was highlighted by three home runs from Kuma, Lacey Fincher and Fields.
The 21st-ranked Tigers opened up the scoring in the top of the first inning after a three run home run from Georgia Clark that put LSU ahead 3-0.
Fifth-year senior Lauren Mathis struggled to find the strike zone early on in the inning and the Tigers took advantage of that. Mathis allowed three hits in the inning including the home run but settled down and recorded the final outs to end the inning.
After receiving a huge nine run lead in the previous half-inning, Mathis failed to complete the top of the second as she recorded three walks and only two outs before sophomore Riley Orcutt came in for relief.
Saturday was a double-edged sword for Georgia as its pitching staff struggled in the circle. Four Bulldog pitchers were used within the first three innings of the game. Orcutt and freshman Kylie Macy walked six total Tigers and walked in three runs that allowed LSU to get within seven runs of the Bulldogs.
Mathis was forced to re-enter the circle but walked in two more LSU baserunners to make the score 13-5.
Mathis, Orcutt and Macy combined for just 27 strikes on 83 total pitches.
Sophomore Britton Rogers came in to relieve Mathis and finally recorded the two outs that Georgia needed to get out of the inning.
After the five run inning that gave LSU hope to make a comeback. Rogers allowed just one run across 4 ⅔ innings to secure the victory for Georgia.
While it wasn’t the outing that he wanted from his pitching staff, Baldwin explained that there was good that came out of the game and that they’re ready for tomorrow.
“I thought Britton [Rogers] really came in in a crazy situation and stabilized things and pitched well at the end. I have a pretty good idea of who we’ll go with tomorrow. Hopefully we can go back out there and be in a good place and have control of the ball from the circle tomorrow and have another good day at the plate.”
The Bulldogs will be back at Jack Turner stadium to take on LSU on Sunday in the rubber game of the series at noon on ESPNU. With just eight games remaining in the regular season, Georgia has continued to be efficient offensively and remains one of the top lineups in the Southeastern Conference.
“We’re in a good spot,” said Mosley. I think this team is going to go far this season…don’t ever count us out.