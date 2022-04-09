The No. 16 Georgia softball team defeated No. 12 Tennessee 8-2 on Friday night in the first game of its three-game weekend series against the Volunteers.
The Bulldogs tallied eight hits in the ballgame, four of them coming from sophomores Jayda Kearney and Ellie Armistead. Armistead also scored three of Georgia’s eight runs with one coming from an inside the park home run that caused the Jack Turner crowd of 1692 to erupt.
“I knew I was getting an outside pitch, so I just went for it with my swing,” Armistead said. “I think the wind carried it a little bit and I didn’t expect to get as many bases as I did. I know she dove for it. I saw Tony [Baldwin] do this [hand waving motion], so I just kept going.”
Sophomore Madison Kerpics bounced back from the loss against Alabama on Monday by going seven complete innings while allowing just two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
With the victory, Kerpics improved to 13-3 on the season.
“I thought she was outstanding in making competitive pitches - changing her locations, taking her around the zone,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “What was great was that she got through there and it wasn’t even her best change up tonight. I think that’s encouraging that she can go compete against a talented offensive team that is hitting the bat well as of late, one of the hotter offensive games in our conference. I’m really proud of her”.
Georgia opened the scoring early after junior Sydney Kuma blooped a double between second base and center field. Just like with Armistead’s home run, the wind helped out with a few of the Bulldogs hits. Kuma was soon driven in by junior Jaiden Fields after a two-out single that made the score 1-0.
Armistead continued Georgia’s early scoring with the electric inside-the-park home run to right field that extended the lead to 2-0.
The Lady Vols tied the game up at two after scoring runs in both the third and fourth innings which made the score 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Once Tennessee tied the game, Kerpics was able to settle down and continue to pitch effectively and shut down the Lady Vols. The Bulldog pitcher did not allow a single hit during the last three innings of the game and ensured the victory for Georgia.
“She always keeps her composure everywhere, every game, even the situation like Alabama last weekend,” Armistead said. “She had bases loaded twice and she came out of both innings. She trusts us on the defense and we trust her. We all work together.”
Freshman Lyndie Rae Davis broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double to right-center that scored Kearney. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases and scored two more runs after a walk from Kuma and a hit-by-pitch from senior Lacey Fincher, making the score 5-2.
Georgia’s lineup scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on singles from Kearney and Fincher that made the final score 8-2 and capped off the game one victory for the Bulldogs.
Georgia will face off against Tennessee in game two of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.