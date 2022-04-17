The Georgia softball team defeated Missouri 3-1 in the rubber game of a three game series on Saturday night. Sophomore Madison Kerpics shined in the low scoring pitcher’s duel.
The Bulldogs pitcher went the distance for another complete game victory. Kerpics carried a one-hit shutout through six innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts overall.
Kerpics is now 16-3 after Saturday’s win over the Tigers.
Juniors Sara Mosley and Jaiden Fields contributed four of Georgia’s six hits. The two carried the Bulldog’s offense as Mosley hit two home runs while Fields hit one as well.
Mosley’s first home run opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning to put Georgia ahead 1-0.
Three innings later, Fields extended the lead to 2-0 after hitting her ninth home run of the season.
Despite the strong start from Kerpics, Missouri tallied one run from a solo shot by Brooke Wilmes in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 2-1.
Mosley added one more run to help Kerpics secure the victory on her second home run of the game and thirteenth of the season.
In the bottom of the inning, Kerpics closed the game and took the final game against Missouri and won the series two games to one.
The Bulldogs will travel back to Athens and get ready for five home games starting Wednesday against USC Upstate, LSU and Furman.