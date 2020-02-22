In Saturday’s doubleheader against James Madison and Central Michigan, Georgia needed big innings from its offense to come back from deficits and give room for its pitchers.
“We’re always going to answer back, whether it’s that inning, two innings later or three innings later,” senior Jordan Doggett said. “We’re always going to come back and fight for our pitchers.”
Georgia used big innings to beat No. 21 James Madison 13-5 in six innings and Central Michigan 7-4 before it will end the weekend tomorrow against Austin Peay.
In their first game of the day against James Madison, the Bulldogs pulled out to a quick 4-0 lead, but a three-run home run by Kate Gordon cut the lead to 4-3 going into the bottom of the second.
The Bulldogs regained the lead and went into the sixth up 7-5 before the offense erupted for six runs in the sixth inning with RBIs from Lacey Fincher, Mackenzie Puckett, Savana Sikes and CJ Landrum, ending the game 13-5.
Georgia’s offense knows its ability to score runs in bunches, and each hitter understands her responsibility to keep the rally going for each other.
“I wouldn’t say it’s really a feeling inside,” freshman Sydney Kuma said. “It’s just once someone gets on, you have to have the bat to keep it going.”
The Bulldogs came back off their win against James Madison and faced a 2-0 deficit in the third inning against Central Michigan. Just as they had done the game prior, the offense rallied together and put four runs on the board to gain a 4-2 lead that they held onto in a 7-4 win.
Doggett and Kuma led Georgia with two RBIs apiece while Ciara Bryan and Sara Mosley both knocked in one run. Kuma’s RBIs came off her first career home run over the center field wall.
Scoring runs in bunches not only helps on the scoreboard, but it gives Georgia momentum for the rest of the game while having a mental advantage over its opponents.
“I think it’s just really like we’re getting to their heads,” Kuma said. “We’re stringing along hits and runs, and it’s just motivating for us.”
The Bulldogs have one of the best offenses in the SEC and rank near the top in every offensive category. Despite having more than enough firepower, they focus on not doing too much at the plate.
“We call it passing the bat and just being selfless with our at-bats,” Doggett said. “Not trying to hit a home run or save the day, but just execute what is given to us.”
