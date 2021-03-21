Georgia softball evened the series against Missouri with a 14-10 win Saturday night at Jack Turner Stadium. The Bulldogs’ 14 runs and 15 hits were both season-highs.
Georgia gained momentum early with three back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning from Jaiden Fields, Sydney Chambley and Jayda Kearney. It was Kearney’s first SEC appearance and first home run of the season. The consecutive home runs extended Georgia’s lead to 7-0 in the first inning.
“At that point, I just wanted to get a base bit and keep the rally going,” Kearney said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, but I just happened to get all of the ball, and it went over.”
Sophomore Sydney Kuma followed shortly after with her eighth home run of the season to put Georgia up 8-0 in the first inning. It was Kuma’s second run of the first inning, as she and junior Savana Sikes put the first two runs on the board for Georgia.
“I thought [Kuma] did a great job in the leadoff, taking her walk, and I thought she had some really great base running,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “From there, it just kind of took off like wildfire tonight.”
Junior Lacey Fincher gave the Bulldogs their fifth home run of the night in the fifth inning. With two outs and a full count, Fincher’s hit went just over right field and brought her and Sikes home to give Georgia a 14-10 lead.
“[Fincher’s] clutch at bat, her last at bat, was awesome to get us two more, and [Sikes] with the two out single getting on in front of her,” Harris-Champer said.
The other runs resulted from Kearney’s RBI double before she scored on a wild pitch in the third inning and Fields’ sacrifice fly in the fifth to bring home sophomore Sara Mosley.
Missouri did not go down easy, earning 11 hits and three home runs of its own. The Tigers started the game with their first three batters reaching base before senior Lauren Mathis and the Georgia defense got out of the early jam with back-to-back force outs at home plate.
“They’re a good team,” Harris-Champer said. “They’re not going to come out and lay down, and they came out swinging too. That’s what good teams do, and that’s part of being in the SEC. That’s why you play the game the entire game.”
All SEC softball teams wore teal during Saturday’s games in support of the “All for Alex” and “Geaux Teal” campaigns in support of the fight against ovarian cancer.
“Women want to tough everything out, but you can’t with this one,” Harris-Champer said. “Get out and get the screening and make sure that you’re okay, because it’s something that’s a silent killer of women. I’m just really proud of Beth Torina at LSU for really working to get this all across our entire conference.”
The Bulldogs will take on the Tigers in the final game of the series at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium.