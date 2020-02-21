Pitching won the game for Georgia over Central Michigan. The Bulldogs pulled a win against Central Michigan at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens with a final score of 8-0 in five innings.
Lauren Mathis, Alley Cutting and Amanda Ablan have all combined for 10 shutout innings in the last two games. Mathis had a complete game of five innings on Wednesday. Cutting pitched for three innings, and Ablan pitched the last two innings on Friday.
Mathis only gave up two hits in her start and only one walk. Cutting gave up one hit and no walks today. Ablan gave up one walk and no hits. Between the last two games, Georgia’s pitching staff has combined to give up only three hits and two walks.
Georgia’s pitchers have been on their game this season and are only gaining momentum as the season progresses.
Georgia will face off against James Madison at 6 p.m. on Friday. The weekend will continue against JMU at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Central Michigan at 3:30.
